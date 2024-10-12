Jealousy Leads to Tragic Murder in Lucknow

In a shocking development, two men have been apprehended in Lucknow over the murder of 20-year-old Mohammad Aftab. Local police confirmed the arrests on Saturday, deepening the investigation into this heinous crime.

Aftab, who had been missing since October 8, was found dead under the Ghaila bridge, located in the Madiyaon police station area. The victim's father, Mohammad Altaf, accused Fazil and Afaq, both hailing from the same locality, of the chilling crime.

According to a police statement, jealousy over a prospective marriage involving a girl is believed to be the motive. The suspects allegedly confessed to luring Aftab to their home, committing the murder, and then disposing of his body under the bridge, authorities reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)