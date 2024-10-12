Left Menu

Jealousy Leads to Tragic Murder in Lucknow

Two men have been arrested in Lucknow for the murder of 20-year-old Mohammad Aftab. The victim's father claimed jealousy over a girl as the motive, leading Fazil and Afaq to confess. Aftab was reported missing on October 8, and his body was found under a bridge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:46 IST
Jealousy Leads to Tragic Murder in Lucknow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, two men have been apprehended in Lucknow over the murder of 20-year-old Mohammad Aftab. Local police confirmed the arrests on Saturday, deepening the investigation into this heinous crime.

Aftab, who had been missing since October 8, was found dead under the Ghaila bridge, located in the Madiyaon police station area. The victim's father, Mohammad Altaf, accused Fazil and Afaq, both hailing from the same locality, of the chilling crime.

According to a police statement, jealousy over a prospective marriage involving a girl is believed to be the motive. The suspects allegedly confessed to luring Aftab to their home, committing the murder, and then disposing of his body under the bridge, authorities reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024