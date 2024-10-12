Italy Clinches Historic Women's America's Cup Victory

Italy made history by defeating Britain on Saturday to win the first-ever Women's America's Cup. This major sporting event is seen as a significant step towards bridging the experience gap in the male-dominated world of competitive sailing.

There was jubilant celebration among the four-member Italian team after they secured victory in their AC40 foiling monohull by eight seconds over the British, who trailed closely in an 18-minute race. "Speechless, it's just an immense joy really," said Italy's skipper Giulia Conti during the live broadcast, emphasizing the team's unique cohesion.

The women's race, held between the top two of 12 teams, unfolded with significant international flag-waving excitement. While women had previously competed in various America's Cup events, this milestone event allowed sailors to show that, with the latest generations of craft, the opportunities for women in the sport are expanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)