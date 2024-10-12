Left Menu

Tragic End for Revolutionary Educator: The Deeper Story

G N Saibaba, a former Delhi University professor, passed away at 54 due to post-operative complications after his acquittal in a high-profile case. His death raises questions about his time in detention and alleged mistreatment by authorities in a politically charged ordeal.

Updated: 12-10-2024 23:46 IST
Tragic End for Revolutionary Educator: The Deeper Story
G N Saibaba, the former Delhi University professor, has died at a state-run hospital following post-operative complications. The 54-year-old passed seven months after his acquittal in a high-profile Maoist links case.

Saibaba, who had a history of health issues, underwent surgery for a gall bladder infection two weeks ago. Despite receiving medical care at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences for 20 days, his condition worsened, leading to his death on Saturday evening, officials confirmed.

Saibaba, who was wheelchair-bound, attracted attention after the Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench freed him, citing unproven charges and invalid prosecution sanctions. His ordeal, marked by allegations of being mistreated and wrongfully confined, underscores ongoing concerns over how political cases are handled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

