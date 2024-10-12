Allegations and Denial: Police Custody Death Sparks Outrage

A 24-year-old man named Aman Gautam died in police custody after his arrest during a raid on a gambling den, officials reported on Saturday. Gautam's family has accused the police of beating him to death, a claim the authorities firmly deny, stating he succumbed to a heart attack.

The incident unfolded on Friday night in Ambedkar Park, Vikasnagar, with Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitendra Kumar Dubey confirming Gautam's arrest along with another individual. As he was being transported to the police station, Gautam's health reportedly declined, and he was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Following a post-mortem examination by a team of doctors, no visible injuries were reported, with a heart attack cited as the cause of death. BSP President Mayawati has expressed her condolences, demanding action against those responsible as public outrage ensues.

(With inputs from agencies.)