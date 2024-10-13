Tragic Shooting of NCP Leader Baba Siddique Sparks Outcry, Investigation Underway

Baba Siddique, a prominent NCP leader and former minister in Maharashtra, was tragically shot and killed on Saturday night in Mumbai's Bandra East area. The incident occurred outside his son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office in Nirmal Nagar, prompting an immediate investigation.

Officials reported that two suspects were promptly arrested. One is allegedly from Uttar Pradesh and another from Haryana. A third accused remains at large. This shocking incident has raised significant concerns about Maharashtra's current law and order situation.

Political leaders across party lines have condemned the attack. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar highlighted Siddique's contributions to the minority community and secularism, expressing deep shock over his demise. The state's Chief Minister and police commissioner have pledged a thorough investigation into this grave incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)