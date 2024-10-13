Escalating Conflict: Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis Amid Renewed Israeli Offensive

The Israeli military intensified its operations in the northern Gaza Strip, ordering residents to evacuate amid a major offensive against militants. With the conflict enduring for over a year, casualties have risen sharply, straining the area's healthcare and infrastructure.

Simultaneously, the conflict extends to Lebanon, where Israeli forces challenge Hezbollah following a series of exchanges. The escalation has impacted the civilian populace, raising regional apprehensions over prolonged instability.

Adding to the crisis, the blockade of food aid into northern Gaza is exacerbating a looming humanitarian catastrophe, leaving thousands at risk of starvation as military actions continue unremittingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)