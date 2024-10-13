Left Menu

Kim Yo Jong's Warning on Drone Intrusions: Tensions Escalate Between Koreas

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued a warning to South Korea about potential disasters if their drones enter Pyongyang's airspace. She criticized the South Korean military's response to accusations of drone intrusions. The tension highlights ongoing conflicts between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-10-2024 03:33 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 03:33 IST
In a stark warning, Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has cautioned South Korea against sending drones over Pyongyang, labeling such actions a precursor to 'horrible disaster.' Her comments were published by North Korean state media KCNA on Saturday.

The North Korean foreign ministry had previously accused South Korea of sending drones into Pyongyang at night, demanding a retaliatory response. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff countered by saying they couldn't substantiate these claims. The reliability of the accusations remains contested.

Kim Yo Jong stressed that the use of drones carrying anti-North Korea leaflets was central to the incident's gravity. She suggested that any failure by the South Korean military to recognize drones flown by external organizations represents a significant lapse. Meanwhile, North Korea continues its own campaign, launching balloons carrying refuse into South Korea, intensifying cross-border tensions.

