Tensions at the East Asia Summit: A Clash Over the South China Sea

Russia and China blocked a consensus statement at the East Asia Summit due to language concerning the South China Sea. The draft, agreed upon by ASEAN, was opposed by these nations, citing undue political pressure. The South China Sea issue remains a point of contention among key global players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 04:17 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 04:17 IST
Tensions flared at the East Asia Summit in Laos when Russia and China blocked a consensus statement over contested language regarding the South China Sea. This statement, drafted by the 10-member ASEAN, was challenged by Russia and China, citing concerns over political implications.

The statement received support from the United States, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and India. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized attempts to politicize the declaration, leading to a deadlock over the inclusion of specific language tied to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The draft statement referenced a 2023 UN resolution highlighting UNCLOS as the legal framework for maritime activities, but disagreements persisted. Chinese Premier Li Qiang underscored Beijing's commitment to UNCLOS and its historical claims, urging external nations to uphold regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

