In a largely ceremonial election, about 400 Beijing loyalists voted on Sunday in Macao to endorse the only candidate for the city's top position, former top judge Sam Hou Fai. Sam is set to become the first leader of the casino hub to be born in mainland China.

This anticipated victory signifies a departure from the tradition of appointing chief executives from influential business families born in the former Portuguese colony. The leadership shift is expected to reduce business circles' influence, which critics allege often have close ties with officials. Analysts predict that Beijing's policy for Macao will now take precedence.

While Macao's 687,000 residents largely lack voting rights, opinions remain divided. Some hope Sam listens to public voices, while others feel disconnected from a government they can't participate in. With Sam's victory assured, the real challenge remains governance and the diversification of Macao's gambling-reliant economy, as prompted by Beijing.

