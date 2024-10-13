Sam Hou Fai Elected as Macau's Next Chief Executive

Sam Hou Fai, a former judge, has been elected as the chief executive-designate of Macau, China's casino-laden region adjacent to Hong Kong, the government announced on Sunday.

Sam secured a resounding victory with 394 out of 398 ballots cast during an election that lasted approximately one hour and 35 minutes. In his election address, Sam stated his commitment to China's 'one country, two systems' principle, ensuring different legal frameworks for Hong Kong and Macau.

Born in Zhongshan city, Guangdong, in May 1962, Sam is set for a five-year term but awaits approval from China's central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)