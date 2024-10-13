Arrest of Gurmail Baljit Singh: Unraveling a Murder Case

Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh, accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, has a prior criminal history, including a murder charge, according to police sources. Singh, aged 23, alongside an accomplice Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended by Mumbai Police. The third suspect, Shiv Kumar, remains at large.

The trio faces charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, alongside the Arms and Maharashtra Police Acts. Authorities are diligently tracing other angles, including potential contract hiring, business rivalry, or threats related to a slum rehabilitation project, that may have led to the brutal killing.

Singh's family, who disowned him over a decade ago, has called for stringent punishment. Kaithal Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kalia revealed Singh's past involvement in legal issues, with a connection to jail incidents in 2022. Meanwhile, a social media post from a purported member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility is also under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)