Left Menu

Arrest of Gurmail Baljit Singh: Unraveling a Murder Case

Gurmail Baljit Singh, implicated in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, has a criminal record, including a prior murder charge. Disowned by his family, Singh, along with two other accused, faces charges under severe legal sections. Police investigations explore angles like contract killing and business rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-10-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 16:34 IST
Arrest of Gurmail Baljit Singh: Unraveling a Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh, accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, has a prior criminal history, including a murder charge, according to police sources. Singh, aged 23, alongside an accomplice Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended by Mumbai Police. The third suspect, Shiv Kumar, remains at large.

The trio faces charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, alongside the Arms and Maharashtra Police Acts. Authorities are diligently tracing other angles, including potential contract hiring, business rivalry, or threats related to a slum rehabilitation project, that may have led to the brutal killing.

Singh's family, who disowned him over a decade ago, has called for stringent punishment. Kaithal Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kalia revealed Singh's past involvement in legal issues, with a connection to jail incidents in 2022. Meanwhile, a social media post from a purported member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility is also under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024