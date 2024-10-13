Left Menu

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Political Rivalry Suspected Amidst Arrests

In the Baba Siddique murder case, one alleged shooter has been remanded in police custody, while the other awaits a bone ossification test to determine his age. The police suspect political rivalry as a motive, given the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, and are investigating these claims.

  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai court has remanded one alleged shooter in the Baba Siddique murder case in police custody until October 21, while ordering a bone ossification test for the other individual who claims to be a minor. Siddique, a notable political figure, was fatally shot in Mumbai last Saturday, raising suspicions of political rivalry.

Investigators are examining the possibility of political motives behind the assassination, particularly with Maharashtra's assembly elections approaching. Police retrieved 28 live bullets from the accused and are probing their source. Questions linger about the duo's connections and funding, as well as the procurement of the weapon and vehicle used in the crime.

Formerly a three-time Congress MLA, Siddique recently joined Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party. The court proceedings centered on verifying the alleged minor's age, with an Aadhaar card presented as evidence proving controversial. Advocate Sidharth Agarwal argued for the accused, asserting they were wrongly implicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

