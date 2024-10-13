Baba Siddique Murder Case: Political Rivalry Suspected Amidst Arrests

A Mumbai court has remanded one alleged shooter in the Baba Siddique murder case in police custody until October 21, while ordering a bone ossification test for the other individual who claims to be a minor. Siddique, a notable political figure, was fatally shot in Mumbai last Saturday, raising suspicions of political rivalry.

Investigators are examining the possibility of political motives behind the assassination, particularly with Maharashtra's assembly elections approaching. Police retrieved 28 live bullets from the accused and are probing their source. Questions linger about the duo's connections and funding, as well as the procurement of the weapon and vehicle used in the crime.

Formerly a three-time Congress MLA, Siddique recently joined Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party. The court proceedings centered on verifying the alleged minor's age, with an Aadhaar card presented as evidence proving controversial. Advocate Sidharth Agarwal argued for the accused, asserting they were wrongly implicated.

