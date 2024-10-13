Left Menu

Controversial Humanitarian Plan: Netanyahu, Gaza, and the "Generals' Plan"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering a controversial plan to cut off aid to northern Gaza to weaken Hamas militants. The 'Generals' Plan' involves sealing the area, considering remaining civilians as combatants, and potentially causing a humanitarian crisis, raising international and human rights concerns.

Updated: 13-10-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is evaluating a contentious plan to restrict humanitarian aid to northern Gaza, aiming to disrupt Hamas operations. The plan could trap thousands of Palestinians without essentials like food and water, escalating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Introduced by a panel of retired generals, the so-called 'Generals' Plan' seeks to give residents seven days to vacate the northern Gaza Strip, turning it into a closed military zone. Remaining individuals would face military action and be deprived of basic supplies, an approach that has alarmed human rights organizations and could breach international law.

Although not officially adopted, parts of the plan are reportedly being implemented. Critics argue it risks a severe humanitarian impact on civilians. The U.S. opposes the plan, warning against further Israeli occupation of Gaza, as Israeli forces continue military activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

