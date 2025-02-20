President Trump's restrictions on foreign aid and targeting of key funding programs worldwide are inadvertently opening doors for America's major adversary, China. His 'America First' approach includes initiatives like the dismantling of USAID and withdrawal from international groups, sparking concerns about the ceding of US global influence.

China has capitalized on this vacuum, evident in Cambodia where financial aid for demining projects contrasts with the US's halted funding for similar efforts. These moves reflect broader US-China dynamics, with Beijing leveraging foreign aid to build international relationships while the US reassesses its own approach.

The implications of these shifts are profound, potentially sidelining US soft power in favor of militarized diplomacy. Observers criticize that the withdrawal from foreign aid compromises American influence, enabling China's ascent as a diplomatic leader.

