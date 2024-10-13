Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: UNIFIL in the Line of Fire

The United Nations reports Israeli tanks breached a peacekeeping base in Lebanon, escalating conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu urged UNIFIL's withdrawal, accusing Hezbollah of misuse. Italy and other nations condemned the attacks. UNIFIL's mission is endangered by continued hostilities, risking regional stability and international involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:55 IST
Escalating Tensions: UNIFIL in the Line of Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of conflict in southern Lebanon, Israeli tanks reportedly breached the gates of a United Nations peacekeeping base on Sunday, intensifying a series of allegations and counter-allegations between Israel and its adversaries. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called upon the United Nations to evacuate its peacekeeping forces, known as UNIFIL, from what he describes as combat zones dominated by Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has refuted claims that it utilizes the presence of UN peacekeepers as protection, amidst reports of repeated attacks, predominantly attributed to Israeli forces. International reaction has been swift, with countries like Italy, France, and Spain denouncing the Israeli actions and calling for calm in the region.

As violence escalates, impacting both peacekeepers and civilians, the global community watches apprehensively. The stakes involve not only maintaining peace in Lebanon but also preserving broader regional stability, particularly as tensions with Iran continue to simmer following recent missile exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024