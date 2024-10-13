Left Menu

U.S. Sends Advanced Missile Defense to Israel

The United States is set to send an advanced anti-missile system to Israel, accompanied by U.S. troops to operate it. This move underscores the strategic military alliances and defense cooperation between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is preparing to bolster Israel's defense capabilities by deploying an advanced anti-missile system to the region.

The Wall Street Journal, citing officials familiar with the matter, reported this operational advancement on Sunday.

This strategic decision will involve U.S. troops who will be tasked with operating the sophisticated defense equipment, highlighting the close military ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

