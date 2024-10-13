Tensions Flare as UNIFIL Remains in Conflict Zone

Israel's United Nations Ambassador Danny Danon has openly criticized the United Nations for its decision to keep peacekeeping forces in areas of southern Lebanon currently embroiled in conflict. Israeli forces are actively engaging with Hezbollah militants in these regions.

Danon issued a statement condemning the UN's stance, describing it as "incomprehensible" and alleging that Hezbollah fighters are utilizing UNIFIL outposts as strategic sites for hiding and launching ambushes.

The ongoing situation follows an incident that occurred on Sunday involving the U.N. peacekeeping mission, which is presently under investigation. The continued presence of UNIFIL in these high-risk zones has raised significant concerns among Israeli officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)