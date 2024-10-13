Left Menu

Tensions Flare as UNIFIL Remains in Conflict Zone

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon criticized the UN for not relocating peacekeeping troops from conflict areas where Israel clashes with Hezbollah. He condemned the presence of UNIFIL troops as dangerous, with claims of Hezbollah exploiting these outposts for ambushes. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:36 IST
Tensions Flare as UNIFIL Remains in Conflict Zone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's United Nations Ambassador Danny Danon has openly criticized the United Nations for its decision to keep peacekeeping forces in areas of southern Lebanon currently embroiled in conflict. Israeli forces are actively engaging with Hezbollah militants in these regions.

Danon issued a statement condemning the UN's stance, describing it as "incomprehensible" and alleging that Hezbollah fighters are utilizing UNIFIL outposts as strategic sites for hiding and launching ambushes.

The ongoing situation follows an incident that occurred on Sunday involving the U.N. peacekeeping mission, which is presently under investigation. The continued presence of UNIFIL in these high-risk zones has raised significant concerns among Israeli officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

