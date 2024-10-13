Heroin Bust: Trio Nabbed in Police Crackdown
Three suspected drug peddlers were apprehended along with 50 grams of heroin, following a vehicle check in Miran Sahib on Sunday. They face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as investigations continue, according to local police sources.
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police arrested three alleged peddlers on Sunday. Authorities seized 50 grams of heroin during the operation.
The suspects were intercepted while traveling on a motorcycle near Miran Sahib as part of a routine vehicle check.
Police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigations are underway, according to a police spokesman.
