Heroin Bust: Trio Nabbed in Police Crackdown

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police arrested three alleged peddlers on Sunday. Authorities seized 50 grams of heroin during the operation.

The suspects were intercepted while traveling on a motorcycle near Miran Sahib as part of a routine vehicle check.

Police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigations are underway, according to a police spokesman.

