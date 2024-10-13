Left Menu

Heroin Bust: Trio Nabbed in Police Crackdown

Three suspected drug peddlers were apprehended along with 50 grams of heroin, following a vehicle check in Miran Sahib on Sunday. They face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as investigations continue, according to local police sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:44 IST
Heroin Bust: Trio Nabbed in Police Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police arrested three alleged peddlers on Sunday. Authorities seized 50 grams of heroin during the operation.

The suspects were intercepted while traveling on a motorcycle near Miran Sahib as part of a routine vehicle check.

Police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigations are underway, according to a police spokesman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024