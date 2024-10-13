US Bolsters Israel's Defense with Advanced Missile System

The United States announced on Sunday its decision to send an advanced anti-missile system to Israel, along with U.S. troops to manage it, in an effort to fortify Israel's air defenses against Iranian missile attacks.

President Joe Biden remarked that the deployment was essential to protect Israel. Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder indicated that a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery will enhance Israel's integrated air defense system.

In response, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi cautioned that U.S. troops would be at risk due to the deployment. Tensions have escalated following Iranian missile and drone strikes on Israel, including a large-scale attack on October 1.

