Left Menu

US Bolsters Israel's Defense with Advanced Missile System

The United States is deploying an advanced anti-missile system to Israel, along with U.S. troops to operate it, enhancing Israel's air defenses against recent Iranian missile attacks. Pentagon spokesperson confirmed the use of the THAAD system, while Iranian officials warned of increased risks to U.S. troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 22:14 IST
US Bolsters Israel's Defense with Advanced Missile System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States announced on Sunday its decision to send an advanced anti-missile system to Israel, along with U.S. troops to manage it, in an effort to fortify Israel's air defenses against Iranian missile attacks.

President Joe Biden remarked that the deployment was essential to protect Israel. Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder indicated that a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery will enhance Israel's integrated air defense system.

In response, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi cautioned that U.S. troops would be at risk due to the deployment. Tensions have escalated following Iranian missile and drone strikes on Israel, including a large-scale attack on October 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024