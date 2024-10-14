Escalation in Gaza: Civilians Caught Amidst Intensified Clashes
Israeli forces expanded operations into northern Gaza, reaching the outskirts of Gaza City. Strikes targeted neighborhoods, causing civilians to flee. The offensive isolated regions, trapping residents. At least 300 Palestinians have died, according to Gaza's authorities. Israeli attacks continue amidst growing humanitarian concerns and international calls for a ceasefire.
Israeli forces have intensified their raids into northern Gaza, reaching the northern edge of Gaza City and impacting neighborhoods such as Sheikh Radwan. Residents report significant displacement, as Israeli operations have effectively isolated key areas.
The ongoing assault has resulted in a significant death toll. Gaza's media office claims around 300 Palestinians have lost their lives. Medical sources confirm a variety of attacks causing dozens of casualties, including the recent shelling of a school in Nuseirat sheltering displaced families.
Amidst the mounting crisis, humanitarian agencies express alarm over the deteriorating situation, citing severe shortages of essential supplies and calls for urgent international intervention. The situation is compounded by ongoing hostilities in southern Lebanon between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
