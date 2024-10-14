Escalating Tensions: China's Military Drills Intensify Near Taiwan

China has launched a new series of military drills near Taiwan, aiming to send a stern warning to what it calls the "separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces." The move has prompted strong condemnation from both Taipei and Washington.

The Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command conducted the "Joint Sword-2024B" drills in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, portraying the exercises as necessary for defending state sovereignty and national unity. Although no end date was provided, a map released by China showed nine zones around Taiwan where the drills occurred.

Despite these drills, which include positioning of Chinese ships and aircraft around Taiwan, no live-fire exercises or designated no-fly zones were reported. In response, Taiwan's defense and coast guard have increased their readiness, and U.S. officials have urged China to exercise restraint to maintain regional peace.

