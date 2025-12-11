M23 Gains Control in Uvira: Regional Stability at Risk

The strategic town of Uvira in eastern Congo fell under the control of the M23 rebel group on Thursday. Kinshasa has expressed concerns that this development could obstruct U.S.-mediated peace efforts in the region supported by Donald Trump's administration.

Uvira's capture puts the conflict perilously close to Burundi, a situation that risks further regional destabilization. Thousands have died and hundreds of thousands have been displaced since the conflict intensified in January. Residents in Uvira, under stress due to sporadic gunfire, continue to seek food and safety.

Burundi, whose troops have long been in eastern Congo, faces a growing influx of refugees. While M23 claims Uvira's residents are safe, fears of a greater war spillover remain. The situation endangers a recent peace deal championed by the U.S., as regional actors grapple with heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)