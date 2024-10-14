ILO Head Pledges Greater Support for Ukraine’s Labour Market Amid War Challenges

During a visit to Kyiv in October 2024, International Labour Organization (ILO) Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo reaffirmed the ILO's commitment to support Ukraine as it battles the severe impact of the ongoing war on its people and labour market. Accompanied by Nicolas Schmit, the European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Houngbo emphasized the ILO's efforts to bolster economic resilience and accelerate labour market reforms.

Speaking on the visit, Houngbo said, "I am here in Kyiv to reiterate the ILO’s steadfast commitment to standing with the Ukrainian people during this challenging time. Following the opening of the first-ever ILO Country Office in Kyiv earlier this year, we will now step up efforts to support economic resilience and labour market reforms.”

The visit included meetings with top Ukrainian officials, such as Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, and Oksana Zholnovych, Minister of Social Policy. Discussions focused on the critical role of social dialogue in labour law reform and tackling the numerous challenges facing the labour market.

War-Induced Labour Market Challenges

The war in Ukraine has resulted in major disruptions in key sectors like construction, transport, steel production, and agriculture, creating severe labour shortages. Houngbo highlighted the ILO’s collaboration with Ukraine’s tripartite constituents to address these issues through skills investment, improving working conditions, and increasing the participation of women and war veterans in the labour force.

In meetings with Ukrainian employers' organizations, including Dmytro Oliynyk, President of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, and workers' representatives, such as Mykhailo Volynets, Chairperson of the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine, Houngbo emphasized the need for employers and workers to play active roles in Ukraine's reconstruction.

"Ukraine’s determination to rebuild is commendable," Houngbo said, stressing that as Ukraine works toward EU membership, its labour laws must align with EU standards and adhere to international labour norms. He added that social dialogue is key to ensuring a sustainable recovery.

Global Support and Reconstruction Efforts

In a meeting with international development partners in Kyiv, both the ILO and the European Commission highlighted the necessity of continued global support for Ukraine to guarantee an inclusive and lasting recovery.

The ILO has vowed to strengthen its role in improving labour governance and enhancing the employment prospects of displaced Ukrainians, aiming to stabilize the country's labour market amid the ongoing conflict.