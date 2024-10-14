Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Sensational COVID-19 Vaccine Side-Effects Plea

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea claiming COVID-19 vaccines cause side-effects like blood clotting. The bench, including Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, criticized the petition for aiming to create unnecessary fear. The court suggested filing a class action suit instead, highlighting the petitioners' concerns.

Updated: 14-10-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 11:31 IST
The Supreme Court, on Monday, rejected a plea alleging that COVID-19 vaccines lead to side-effects like blood clotting.

The bench, comprised of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, criticized the PIL as a move to incite apprehension without valid basis.

The court, addressing the plea filed by Priya Mishra and others, recommended filing a class action suit and emphasized the potential risks of not getting vaccinated, dismissing the petition as intended to create a needless sensation.

