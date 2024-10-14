Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Israel Calls for UNIFIL Withdrawal Amid Hezbollah Conflict

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen criticized UNIFIL in south Lebanon, claiming it fails to protect against Hezbollah. Israel calls for UNIFIL withdrawal, accusing the force of being ineffective amid escalated fighting. The U.S. urges Israel to safeguard peacekeepers while considering retaliatory actions against Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:06 IST
In a sharp rebuke, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen has labeled the United Nations' UNIFIL peacekeepers in south Lebanon as ineffectual, asserting their failure to shield Israeli citizens from Hezbollah's assaults. Amid escalating combat, Cohen has called for the UN's withdrawal from the region.

Tensions between Israel and the UN have intensified, with Israel advancing through south Lebanon to dismantle Hezbollah's Iranian-backed military operations. Allegations have surfaced of Israeli tanks invading a UN base, as Hezbollah continues its aggressive drone attacks on Israeli positions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has echoed calls for UNIFIL's withdrawal, accusing them of shielding Hezbollah. As violence surges, the United States has emphasized the need for Israel to ensure peacekeepers' safety, while advising measured retaliation against Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

