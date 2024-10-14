Mystery Deepens as Escaped Prisoner Found Dead
Abdul Rashid, an undertrial prisoner accused under the POCSO Act, was found dead in a waterbody after escaping from Morigaon district jail. Rashid, along with four others, used makeshift ropes to flee. A magisterial inquiry has been launched, and a search for the others continues.
An attempted jail escape turned tragic when a prisoner was found dead in Morigaon district's Sunduba Beel waterbody. Abdul Rashid, who was accused under the POCSO Act, had escaped from the district jail last Friday.
Alongside four others, Rashid managed the breakout by breaking an iron grille and using bedsheets and blankets to scale the jail walls. However, his lifeless body was later discovered floating in Sunduba Beel, sparking a police investigation.
The remaining escapees are still at large, prompting a massive police search operation. Officials have ordered a magisterial inquiry to inspect potential security failures at the jail.
