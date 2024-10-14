Tragedy Strikes as Four Boys Swept Away in Nagpur Canal

Tragedy unfolded in Nagpur district, Maharashtra, as four teenage boys were swept away by strong water currents in a canal on Monday. The incident occurred near Ramtek, where the students, hailing from Indira Gandhi Vidya Mandir and Junior College, were bathing.

Identified as Mandeep Patil (17), Mayank Meshram (14), Anant Sabre (13), and Mayur Bagre (15), all hostel inmates, the boys fell victim to the canal's overflowing, following the recent release of water from the Pench River. A police official confirmed the tragic sequence of events.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, in tandem with local police, initiated a search operation, which had to be suspended due to the onset of darkness. Efforts will resume on Tuesday morning as authorities continue their search for the missing boys.

