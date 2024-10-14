Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Four Boys Swept Away in Nagpur Canal

Four teenage boys were swept away by strong currents in a canal near Ramtek, Maharashtra. The boys, students at Indira Gandhi Vidya Mandir, went into the canal to bathe. A search operation by the State Disaster Response Force began but was suspended due to darkness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:37 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Four Boys Swept Away in Nagpur Canal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy unfolded in Nagpur district, Maharashtra, as four teenage boys were swept away by strong water currents in a canal on Monday. The incident occurred near Ramtek, where the students, hailing from Indira Gandhi Vidya Mandir and Junior College, were bathing.

Identified as Mandeep Patil (17), Mayank Meshram (14), Anant Sabre (13), and Mayur Bagre (15), all hostel inmates, the boys fell victim to the canal's overflowing, following the recent release of water from the Pench River. A police official confirmed the tragic sequence of events.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, in tandem with local police, initiated a search operation, which had to be suspended due to the onset of darkness. Efforts will resume on Tuesday morning as authorities continue their search for the missing boys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

