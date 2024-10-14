Left Menu

Delhi Court Advances Sexual Harassment Case Against Ex-WFI Chief

A Delhi court recorded a witness statement in the sexual harassment case against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Charges were framed on May 21 following the court's previous finding of 'sufficient evidence.' The case stems from complaints by six female wrestlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:38 IST
A Delhi court has taken notable steps forward in overseeing the sexual harassment allegations against former Wrestling Federation of India chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. On Monday, the court recorded the critical statement of a key witness.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot has officially documented this witness statement and has scheduled the next hearing for October 19. This follows the court's May 10 ruling, which deemed the evidence against Singh 'sufficient' and ordered that charges be framed.

Charges were formally framed on May 21, despite Singh's plea of not guilty. The accusations originate from six female wrestlers, with Singh being charged under sections 354, 354A, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, signifying charges of assault, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

