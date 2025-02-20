Left Menu

Political Storm: South Korean President Battles Rebellion Charges

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in court facing rebellion charges linked to his imposition of martial law in December. He attended hearings in two courts; one challenging his arrest, the other impeachment. Yoon alleges his actions were temporary, facing indictment on serious charges while his presidency remains in suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:47 IST
President Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol found himself shuttling between courtrooms in Seoul on Thursday, fighting for his political life against charges tied to a brief martial law declaration in December. Amid heightened security, Yoon appeared at the Seoul Central District Court for a preliminary hearing on rebellion charges.

In a parallel court case at the Constitutional Court, Yoon faced proceedings for impeachment driven by his December action. During the hearings, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo testified, affirming the disruption caused by the liberal opposition's impeachment pushes while highlighting Yoon's potential constitutional lapses.

The indictment claims Yoon's martial law initiation was an illicit bid to shutdown the national assembly, with violations extending to detaining political adversaries. As Yoon battles significant legal barriers, the situation underscores South Korea's evolving democratic robustness amidst political turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

