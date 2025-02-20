Political Storm: South Korean President Battles Rebellion Charges

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol found himself shuttling between courtrooms in Seoul on Thursday, fighting for his political life against charges tied to a brief martial law declaration in December. Amid heightened security, Yoon appeared at the Seoul Central District Court for a preliminary hearing on rebellion charges.

In a parallel court case at the Constitutional Court, Yoon faced proceedings for impeachment driven by his December action. During the hearings, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo testified, affirming the disruption caused by the liberal opposition's impeachment pushes while highlighting Yoon's potential constitutional lapses.

The indictment claims Yoon's martial law initiation was an illicit bid to shutdown the national assembly, with violations extending to detaining political adversaries. As Yoon battles significant legal barriers, the situation underscores South Korea's evolving democratic robustness amidst political turbulence.

