Lula Calls for Imprisonment If Charges Against Bolsonaro Are Proven
Brazilian President Lula said that his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, should be imprisoned if charges of a 2022 coup plot are proven. Bolsonaro has been accused of leading a plot to overthrow Brazil's democracy following his electoral loss. Lula stressed the gravity of the allegations in a radio interview.
In a striking development, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stated on Thursday that former President Jair Bolsonaro must face imprisonment if charges related to a coup plot in 2022 are validated.
Brazil's top prosecutor has charged Bolsonaro with orchestrating a "criminal organization" to topple the nation's democracy, an accusation that followed his defeat in the 2022 presidential election to Lula. Allegedly, the plot included plans to poison Lula.
President Lula highlighted the severity of the situation during a radio interview, emphasizing that if the charges are confirmed, Bolsonaro and his collaborators deserve conviction, despite having the right to defense.
