Haiti's Transitional Council Members Cleared of Corruption Charges Amid Judicial Turmoil

A Haitian appeals court has revoked a summons order for three transitional presidential council members facing corruption allegations, according to Le Nouvelliste. The council members, shielded by their status, allegedly solicited bribes from the National Credit Bank's chairman but denied any wrongdoing.

Despite accusations of receiving roughly $760,000 in bribes, Emmanuel Vertilaire, Smith Augustin, and Louis Gerald Gilles remain part of the executive council, though excluded from its rotating presidency. The council was established post-Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation due to escalating gang violence.

As armed groups gain territory, political unrest and gang dominance have resulted in over a million internally displaced Haitians facing food insecurity. Police unions criticize the government for inadequate anti-gang strategies, while Haiti's judicial and anti-corruption systems struggle with low conviction rates.

