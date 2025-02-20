Left Menu

Haiti's Transitional Council Members Cleared of Corruption Charges Amid Judicial Turmoil

A Haitian court has dismissed corruption allegations against three members of the transitional presidential council. Accused of soliciting bribes from the National Credit Bank's chairman, the officials maintain their innocence. Meanwhile, political instability and gang violence continue to plague Haiti, displacing over a million people and threatening food security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:41 IST
Haiti's Transitional Council Members Cleared of Corruption Charges Amid Judicial Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Haiti

A Haitian appeals court has revoked a summons order for three transitional presidential council members facing corruption allegations, according to Le Nouvelliste. The council members, shielded by their status, allegedly solicited bribes from the National Credit Bank's chairman but denied any wrongdoing.

Despite accusations of receiving roughly $760,000 in bribes, Emmanuel Vertilaire, Smith Augustin, and Louis Gerald Gilles remain part of the executive council, though excluded from its rotating presidency. The council was established post-Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation due to escalating gang violence.

As armed groups gain territory, political unrest and gang dominance have resulted in over a million internally displaced Haitians facing food insecurity. Police unions criticize the government for inadequate anti-gang strategies, while Haiti's judicial and anti-corruption systems struggle with low conviction rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025