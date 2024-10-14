Jackal Lynched by Villagers After Brutal Attack

A tragic incident unfolded in the Gajraula area of Pilibhit district when a jackal attacked an elderly man, prompting a deadly response from local villagers.

The attack occurred early Monday morning in Mundela Kala village, where the animal emerged from nearby bushes and severely injured the face of 60-year-old Chhotelal. His cries alerted his family and neighbors, leading them to kill the jackal.

Police are investigating, and the forest department has been notified. Chhotelal, initially taken to the district hospital, has been referred to a higher medical facility due to the extent of his injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)