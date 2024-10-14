Left Menu

Jackal Lynched by Villagers After Brutal Attack

A jackal was killed by villagers in Pilibhit district after attacking and injuring a 60-year-old man. The incident occurred in Mundela Kala village, where Chhotelal was attacked. Villagers, responding to the commotion, killed the animal. The victim was seriously injured and required further medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:49 IST
Jackal Lynched by Villagers After Brutal Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in the Gajraula area of Pilibhit district when a jackal attacked an elderly man, prompting a deadly response from local villagers.

The attack occurred early Monday morning in Mundela Kala village, where the animal emerged from nearby bushes and severely injured the face of 60-year-old Chhotelal. His cries alerted his family and neighbors, leading them to kill the jackal.

Police are investigating, and the forest department has been notified. Chhotelal, initially taken to the district hospital, has been referred to a higher medical facility due to the extent of his injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

