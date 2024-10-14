Nagaland Student Falls Victim to Cyber Scam and Blackmail
A student from Nagaland was swindled out of Rs 38,000 by a cyberscammer who later blackmailed her with compromising photos. The scam began with a fraudulent loan claim and led to further extortion attempts. Police in Gorakhpur have launched an investigation into the incident.
- Country:
- India
A student from Nagaland has become the latest victim of cybercrime, losing Rs 38,000 to a scammer who then blackmailed her with explicit images.
The scam unfolded on October 10, when the student received a call from someone posing as a State Bank of India official, falsely claiming a loan was taken out in her name. Attending Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, she transferred the demanded money out of fear.
The ordeal escalated with the scammer posing as a police officer to threaten her, ultimately leading to an invasion of her privacy through video call. Authorities at Gorakhpur's Cantt Police station have vowed to make swift arrests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Nab Two Sharpshooters in Extortion Case at Nangloi Sweets Shop
Vijayawada Tightens Security for Navratri Celebrations with 4500 Police Personnel and Drone Surveillance
Mumbai Police Summons BookMyShow CEO Over Coldplay Tickets Black Market Probe
Delhi High Court Permits Plea Against Singhu Border Blockade, Directs Representation to Police Commissioner
Trio Busted in Rs 2.39 Crore CNG Pump Fraud Scheme