Nagaland Student Falls Victim to Cyber Scam and Blackmail

A student from Nagaland was swindled out of Rs 38,000 by a cyberscammer who later blackmailed her with compromising photos. The scam began with a fraudulent loan claim and led to further extortion attempts. Police in Gorakhpur have launched an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A student from Nagaland has become the latest victim of cybercrime, losing Rs 38,000 to a scammer who then blackmailed her with explicit images.

The scam unfolded on October 10, when the student received a call from someone posing as a State Bank of India official, falsely claiming a loan was taken out in her name. Attending Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, she transferred the demanded money out of fear.

The ordeal escalated with the scammer posing as a police officer to threaten her, ultimately leading to an invasion of her privacy through video call. Authorities at Gorakhpur's Cantt Police station have vowed to make swift arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

