Amit Shah Engages Future IPS Leaders: Guiding India’s Security Champions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to engage with the 2023 batch of IPS probationers. The meeting will include discussions on training experiences and guidance on handling national security challenges. 188 trainees, including 54 women, have completed phase-1 training and will proceed to district training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:27 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to interact with the latest batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers on Tuesday. This engagement promises valuable insight and guidance for the future guardians of national security.

According to an official release, the meeting will serve as a platform for these young officers to relay experiences from their intensive training program. It was emphasized that they hold a pivotal role in helping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

The group comprises 188 officer trainees, including 54 women, who have successfully completed their initial training phase. After additional rounds with Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations in Delhi, they will move on to 29 weeks of district-level practical training across various cadres.

