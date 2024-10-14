Left Menu

Tension at the Border: Israeli Defense Responds to Lebanese Projectiles

Millions of Israelis sought shelter as sirens blared across central Israel following projectile attacks from Lebanon. Three projectiles were intercepted by the military. In response, Israeli fighter jets targeted the launch site in Lebanon. No injuries were reported, as tensions at the border escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:42 IST
Tension at the Border: Israeli Defense Responds to Lebanese Projectiles

Millions of Israelis rushed to shelters on Monday as sirens sounded across central Israel in response to projectiles fired from Lebanon, the military stated.

Shortly afterwards, the military reported that three projectiles had crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, but all were intercepted.

In retaliation, Israeli fighter jets struck the Lebanese launch site responsible for the attack. No injuries have been reported, though tensions along the border remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

