Tension at the Border: Israeli Defense Responds to Lebanese Projectiles
Millions of Israelis sought shelter as sirens blared across central Israel following projectile attacks from Lebanon. Three projectiles were intercepted by the military. In response, Israeli fighter jets targeted the launch site in Lebanon. No injuries were reported, as tensions at the border escalate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:42 IST
