Left Menu

Clash in Patna Leads to Tragic Death and Police Casualty

In Bihar’s Patna district, a 20-year-old man was killed and a policeman injured following a clash between two local groups over a minor issue. The police arrested three individuals, and the situation required additional security intervention to be stabilized. The deceased was identified as Vishal Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:13 IST
Clash in Patna Leads to Tragic Death and Police Casualty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Patna district, a 20-year-old man was brutally beaten to death while a policeman was injured following clashes between two groups over a seemingly minor issue on Monday.

The altercation happened in the Lakhani Vigaha Math area of the Danapur sub-division. Authorities reported the violence led to stone-pelting by residents, resulting in damage to a police vehicle and injuring one police personnel, who needed medical attention.

To control the situation, additional security was dispatched, and subsequently, police arrested three individuals linked to the incident. The deceased, identified as Vishal Kumar, had his body sent for post-mortem as detailed investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024