Clash in Patna Leads to Tragic Death and Police Casualty

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Patna district, a 20-year-old man was brutally beaten to death while a policeman was injured following clashes between two groups over a seemingly minor issue on Monday.

The altercation happened in the Lakhani Vigaha Math area of the Danapur sub-division. Authorities reported the violence led to stone-pelting by residents, resulting in damage to a police vehicle and injuring one police personnel, who needed medical attention.

To control the situation, additional security was dispatched, and subsequently, police arrested three individuals linked to the incident. The deceased, identified as Vishal Kumar, had his body sent for post-mortem as detailed investigations continue.

