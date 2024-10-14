Left Menu

World Leaders on the Move: Upcoming High-Stakes Visits and Meetings

A global calendar chronicles noteworthy diplomatic trips, meetings, and significant anniversaries. Key figures like Belarus' Prime Minister and Germany's Chancellor engage in international visits, while significant events mark the calendar, such as World Hand-Washing Day and the anniversary of the Libyan leader's capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 23:34 IST
World Leaders on the Move: Upcoming High-Stakes Visits and Meetings

Diplomatic travel and key political gatherings are set to dominate the coming weeks as global leaders engage in a series of important trips and meetings. High on the agenda are international visits by Belarus' Prime Minister to Muscat and China's Premier to Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Berlin is a focal point for noteworthy events, including a Western Balkans Conference and gatherings involving EU leaders. Additionally, the world marks significant days such as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty and World Food Day, underscoring global challenges and efforts for progress.

The event diary also highlights anniversaries of historical importance, like Libya's liberation and World Hand-Washing Day, reflecting on past events and ongoing global issues. Key European and global leaders will converge in cities including Berlin, Brussels, and Washington for dialogues impacting world policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024