World Leaders on the Move: Upcoming High-Stakes Visits and Meetings

Diplomatic travel and key political gatherings are set to dominate the coming weeks as global leaders engage in a series of important trips and meetings. High on the agenda are international visits by Belarus' Prime Minister to Muscat and China's Premier to Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Berlin is a focal point for noteworthy events, including a Western Balkans Conference and gatherings involving EU leaders. Additionally, the world marks significant days such as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty and World Food Day, underscoring global challenges and efforts for progress.

The event diary also highlights anniversaries of historical importance, like Libya's liberation and World Hand-Washing Day, reflecting on past events and ongoing global issues. Key European and global leaders will converge in cities including Berlin, Brussels, and Washington for dialogues impacting world policy.

