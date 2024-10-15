In a high-profile case that underscores rising diplomatic tensions, a Russian court sentenced French citizen Laurent Vinatier to three years in prison for espionage. Vinatier, who was arrested in Moscow in June, admitted to collecting military information, fueling a fast-tracked trial process.

The French Foreign Ministry condemned the verdict as 'extremely severe' and urged Vinatier's immediate release. The 48-year-old political scholar, a long-time admirer of Russia, has requested clemency and quoted Russian poet Alexander Pushkin in court, hoping for leniency.

The case arises amid increasing detentions on espionage charges in Russia, especially following France's political schisms with Moscow. Missives from Paris have criticized Russia's foreign agent law, viewing it as a breach of fundamental freedoms. Vinatier is backed by the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, a Swiss NGO, which continues to support his appeal.

