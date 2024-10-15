Left Menu

French Scholar Convicted in Russia: Spy Allegations and Diplomatic Tensions

Laurent Vinatier, a French political scholar, has been sentenced to three years in a Russian prison for espionage. The case has highlighted diplomatic tensions between France and Russia, as Vinatier, who admitted guilt, had requested leniency. France calls the sentence severe and seeks his release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-10-2024 01:05 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 01:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a high-profile case that underscores rising diplomatic tensions, a Russian court sentenced French citizen Laurent Vinatier to three years in prison for espionage. Vinatier, who was arrested in Moscow in June, admitted to collecting military information, fueling a fast-tracked trial process.

The French Foreign Ministry condemned the verdict as 'extremely severe' and urged Vinatier's immediate release. The 48-year-old political scholar, a long-time admirer of Russia, has requested clemency and quoted Russian poet Alexander Pushkin in court, hoping for leniency.

The case arises amid increasing detentions on espionage charges in Russia, especially following France's political schisms with Moscow. Missives from Paris have criticized Russia's foreign agent law, viewing it as a breach of fundamental freedoms. Vinatier is backed by the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, a Swiss NGO, which continues to support his appeal.

