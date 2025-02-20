Left Menu

Diplomatic Ties: Wang Yi's Moscow Visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Lavrov emphasized the growing importance of Russian-Chinese relations as a stabilizing factor in global affairs. This agreement was reached during a G20 ministerial meeting in South Africa.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to visit Moscow for discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Lavrov highlighted the significance of Russian-Chinese relations in maintaining global stability, describing them as an 'increasingly important factor.'

The announcement was made following conversations between the two diplomats on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting held in South Africa. Both ministers underscored the necessity for continued dialogue and cooperation amid evolving international dynamics.

Official sources have emphasized that the upcoming visit is strategically significant for reinforcing bilateral ties and addressing shared global challenges, reflecting the growing influence of both nations on the world stage.

