Escalating Tensions: Israel's Expanding Conflict with Hezbollah

Israel expands its military targets in Lebanon, intensifying the conflict with Hezbollah. An airstrike killed at least 21 people, while millions of Israelis are taking shelter. As tensions rise, Israeli forces pushed through southern Lebanon, increasing clashes with UN peacekeepers. The international community remains on high alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 02:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 02:44 IST
Israel has intensified its offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon, expanding military targets and resulting in increased casualties. A recent airstrike killed at least 21 people, according to health officials. Meanwhile, Israeli citizens seek shelter as projectiles are fired back from across the border.

The strike in Aitou, a Christian-majority town, targeted a house accommodating displaced families, causing further humanitarian concerns. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized Israel's commitment to continue military actions against the Iran-backed Hezbollah, including in Beirut.

The escalating conflict has also strained relations with the U.N. peacekeeping force UNIFIL, as Israel's operations coincide with increased caution among international observers. With international tensions mounting, the situation remains volatile as Israel continues its campaign.

