Escalating Tensions: Israel's Expanding Conflict with Hezbollah

Israel has intensified its offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon, expanding military targets and resulting in increased casualties. A recent airstrike killed at least 21 people, according to health officials. Meanwhile, Israeli citizens seek shelter as projectiles are fired back from across the border.

The strike in Aitou, a Christian-majority town, targeted a house accommodating displaced families, causing further humanitarian concerns. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized Israel's commitment to continue military actions against the Iran-backed Hezbollah, including in Beirut.

The escalating conflict has also strained relations with the U.N. peacekeeping force UNIFIL, as Israel's operations coincide with increased caution among international observers. With international tensions mounting, the situation remains volatile as Israel continues its campaign.

