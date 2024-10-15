Left Menu

Tensions Rise: UNIFIL's Standoff in Southern Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied allegations that Israeli forces targeted UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon. He emphasized avoiding harm to UNIFIL while engaging Hezbollah. Despite his request for UNIFIL to withdraw temporarily, the mission stays, highlighting their critical role under a security council mandate.

Benjamin Netanyahu

In a recent development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu firmly rejected claims that Israeli troops intentionally targeted UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon, labeling them as 'completely false.' He reiterated the call for their withdrawal from conflict zones to ensure their safety.

The Prime Minister emphasized that while the military strikes were aimed at Hezbollah fighters, all efforts were made to prevent harm to UNIFIL personnel. According to Netanyahu, 'The best way to ensure the safety of UNIFIL personnel is for them to heed Israel's request and temporarily get out of harm's way.'

Despite Netanyahu's appeal, UNIFIL's mission spokesperson stated in a video message that their presence would continue in southern Lebanon under a security council mandate, crucial for maintaining international peace in the volatile region. Andrea Tenenti from UNIFIL acknowledged the situation, urging all involved parties to uphold their responsibility to protect peacekeepers and ensure their safety.

