Left Menu

AI-Powered Surveillance to Enhance Safety in Thane

The government has approved the installation of 7,500 high-tech CCTVs in Thane, Maharashtra to improve public safety. These cameras will feature advanced technologies like AI, facial recognition, and number plate detection. This initiative aims to create an effective surveillance network and streamline law enforcement efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-10-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 11:02 IST
AI-Powered Surveillance to Enhance Safety in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

The government has sanctioned the deployment of 7,500 cutting-edge CCTVs across Thane's police commissionerate to enhance public safety, a senior police official announced. These cameras will utilize advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and facial recognition.

According to Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre, 3,500 cameras are designated for Thane city, 1,500 for Bhiwandi, and the remaining will cover other areas within the commissionerate.

The surveillance technology, featuring the ability to recognize number plates and detect red light violations, is poised to assist in the rapid identification of vehicles tied to criminal activities. The government aims to integrate these CCTVs with existing systems in major public venues, reflecting its commitment to a safer Thane.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024