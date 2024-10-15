AI-Powered Surveillance to Enhance Safety in Thane

The government has sanctioned the deployment of 7,500 cutting-edge CCTVs across Thane's police commissionerate to enhance public safety, a senior police official announced. These cameras will utilize advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and facial recognition.

According to Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre, 3,500 cameras are designated for Thane city, 1,500 for Bhiwandi, and the remaining will cover other areas within the commissionerate.

The surveillance technology, featuring the ability to recognize number plates and detect red light violations, is poised to assist in the rapid identification of vehicles tied to criminal activities. The government aims to integrate these CCTVs with existing systems in major public venues, reflecting its commitment to a safer Thane.

