Diplomatic Fracture: India-Canada Tensions Escalate Over Assassination Allegations

Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats over allegations of involvement in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader, escalating tensions between the two nations. India retaliated by expelling Canadian diplomats and withdrawing its envoy, deepening the diplomatic rift amidst mutual accusations of criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:06 IST
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

In a dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions, Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats, including its high commissioner, amid allegations of their involvement in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader. The move signals a major deterioration in relations between the two Commonwealth nations.

India retaliated swiftly, ordering the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats, including the acting high commissioner, and announced the withdrawal of its envoy from Canada. Both nations are now embroiled in a tit-for-tat diplomatic confrontation, highlighting a significant strain in their bilateral relationship.

The Canadian government, citing clear evidence linking Indian agents to various criminal activities, including assassination and extortion, stated the expulsion decision was taken after thorough investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. India, countering the accusations, has criticized Canada for pursuing a political agenda without any substantial grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

