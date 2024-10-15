Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as North Korea Destroys Inter-Korean Infrastructure

North Korea demolished parts of inter-Korean roads and rail lines, heightening tensions on the Korean peninsula. The destruction prompted South Korea to fire warning shots. North Korea's actions are part of its goal to establish a 'two-state' system, severing ties with the South.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:30 IST
Tensions Escalate as North Korea Destroys Inter-Korean Infrastructure
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tensions flared on the Korean peninsula as North Korea demolished sections of roads and rail lines on its side of the border with South Korea. In a move described as highly abnormal by Seoul's unification ministry, the destruction has been met with condemnation and warning shots from South Korea's military.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed that North Korea obliterated parts of the infrastructure midday Tuesday, aligning with its recent commitment to cut off these cross-border links. The South Korean side remains vigilant, increasing surveillance amid a series of provocative measures from Pyongyang, including the deployment of landmines and barriers.

This escalation signals a departure from past reconciliation efforts, as North Korea distances itself from ambitions of unification, declaring the South a hostile state. Bilateral relationships have further deteriorated following accusations of drone intrusions and the destruction of a joint liaison office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024