Tragic Electrocution Incident Claims Two Lives in Chhattisgarh
Two men died of electrocution in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. The victims, Narayan Kanwar and Tikeshwar Rathiya, were traveling on a bike when they came into contact with a live 11KV powerline. The incident occurred near Tapra-Bela village, and authorities are investigating.
In a tragic incident, two individuals lost their lives to electrocution in Korba district of Chhattisgarh. Police have confirmed the incident occurred when the two came into contact with an exposed live wire.
The victims, Narayan Kanwar, aged 35, and Tikeshwar Rathiya, aged 32, were traveling along the Tapra-Bela village route on Monday night. They were on a two-wheeler navigating a narrow street when it accidentally touched an 11KV powerline on the ground.
The bodies have been handed over to their families post-autopsy. A case has been registered against unidentified persons, and the police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
