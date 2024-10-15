Left Menu

Kremlin Dismisses Involvement in Georgia's Parliamentary Election

The Kremlin has stated that the upcoming parliamentary election in Georgia is solely a domestic matter and not a concern for Russia. It claims that Western countries are attempting to influence Tbilisi's political landscape, though no evidence was provided to support this assertion.

Updated: 15-10-2024 14:57 IST
Kremlin Dismisses Involvement in Georgia's Parliamentary Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin, on Tuesday, declared that the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Georgia do not involve Russia, reiterating its stance of non-interference in the internal affairs of the South Caucasus nation.

In a statement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accused Western countries of making blatant attempts to exert pressure on Tbilisi ahead of the October 26 vote, though he did not offer any documentary proof to support his claims.

Russia's hands-off policy is a rebuttal to ongoing accusations of foreign meddling, yet the lack of evidence for Peskov's accusations leaves room for skepticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

