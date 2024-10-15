The Kremlin, on Tuesday, declared that the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Georgia do not involve Russia, reiterating its stance of non-interference in the internal affairs of the South Caucasus nation.

In a statement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accused Western countries of making blatant attempts to exert pressure on Tbilisi ahead of the October 26 vote, though he did not offer any documentary proof to support his claims.

Russia's hands-off policy is a rebuttal to ongoing accusations of foreign meddling, yet the lack of evidence for Peskov's accusations leaves room for skepticism.

