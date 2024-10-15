Andhra Pradesh Government Pushes for Fast-Track Justice in Rape Cases
Andhra Pradesh is seeking to establish a fast-track court for rapid trials in two significant rape cases. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha emphasized the need to deliver swift justice. The government plans increased surveillance through technology, advocating public cooperation for a safer environment.
The Andhra Pradesh government announced plans to request the High Court for the establishment of a fast-track court to expedite trials in two recent, high-profile rape cases.
State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided on this measure to guarantee that those accused in the rape cases in Sathya Sai and Bapatla districts face justice promptly. The initiative is aimed at deterring accused individuals from escaping punishment due to prolonged legal procedures and easily obtained bails.
In a significant stride, police use technology to apprehend five suspects in one of the cases, reinforcing efforts to improve public safety. The government further advocates enhanced public use of CCTV and drones to ensure comprehensive surveillance across communities, aiding crime prevention and evidence collection.
