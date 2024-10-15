Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Government Pushes for Fast-Track Justice in Rape Cases

Andhra Pradesh is seeking to establish a fast-track court for rapid trials in two significant rape cases. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha emphasized the need to deliver swift justice. The government plans increased surveillance through technology, advocating public cooperation for a safer environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:51 IST
Andhra Pradesh Government Pushes for Fast-Track Justice in Rape Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government announced plans to request the High Court for the establishment of a fast-track court to expedite trials in two recent, high-profile rape cases.

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided on this measure to guarantee that those accused in the rape cases in Sathya Sai and Bapatla districts face justice promptly. The initiative is aimed at deterring accused individuals from escaping punishment due to prolonged legal procedures and easily obtained bails.

In a significant stride, police use technology to apprehend five suspects in one of the cases, reinforcing efforts to improve public safety. The government further advocates enhanced public use of CCTV and drones to ensure comprehensive surveillance across communities, aiding crime prevention and evidence collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024