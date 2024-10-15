Left Menu

WHO's Courageous Vaccination Drive Amid Gaza Conflict

The World Health Organization (WHO) commenced its polio vaccination campaign in central Gaza, vaccinating over 92,000 children amidst ongoing conflict. Despite Israeli strikes near designated safe zones, a humanitarian agreement allowed temporary ceasefires to facilitate child vaccinations, although recent attacks have raised concerns about the campaign's safety and continuation.

The World Health Organization began its crucial polio vaccination campaign in central Gaza, managing to vaccinate over 92,000 children despite ongoing Israeli missile activity near designated safe zones.

An agreement for humanitarian pauses in the relentless Gaza conflict allowed WHO to proceed, though incidents such as Israeli strikes at al Aqsa hospital tents interrupt this effort. Tragically, recent attacks have resulted in multiple casualties, including fatalities at a UNRWA school designated for vaccinations.

WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević reported that Monday's vaccination efforts were successful despite the challenging conditions. However, other humanitarian groups have voiced serious concerns about the campaign's sustainability, especially given the Israeli offensive in northern Gaza, where efforts are ongoing following an outbreak earlier in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

