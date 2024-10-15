Left Menu

Mystery Fires in German Parcels: Espionage Under the Lens

Germany is investigating fires from parcels with incendiary devices, raising concerns of espionage. Authorities warned businesses after incidents in Europe, involving freight catching fire. The domestic intelligence head reported narrowly avoided air disaster and increased Russian espionage. The investigation into 'attempted aggravated arson' continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:15 IST
Mystery Fires in German Parcels: Espionage Under the Lens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is currently probing a series of fires caused by incendiary devices concealed within parcels at a Leipzig warehouse, the nation's prosecutor general reported. Businesses were cautioned in August regarding potentially hazardous parcels following multiple incidents across Europe where shipments ignited during transit.

Thomas Haldenwang, Germany's domestic intelligence chief, disclosed to a parliamentary committee that the nation narrowly avoided a plane catastrophe when a freight parcel caught fire mid-flight. He further highlighted a surge in Russian espionage and sabotage operations within Germany.

While the prosecutor general refrained from commenting on possible Russian connections due to the ongoing investigation labeled as 'attempted aggravated arson,' logistics company DHL, managing the Leipzig facility, did not provide a statement. The company had earlier indicated impacts on its Express network, reassuring protective actions for its staff and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024