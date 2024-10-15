Mystery Fires in German Parcels: Espionage Under the Lens
Germany is investigating fires from parcels with incendiary devices, raising concerns of espionage. Authorities warned businesses after incidents in Europe, involving freight catching fire. The domestic intelligence head reported narrowly avoided air disaster and increased Russian espionage. The investigation into 'attempted aggravated arson' continues.
Germany is currently probing a series of fires caused by incendiary devices concealed within parcels at a Leipzig warehouse, the nation's prosecutor general reported. Businesses were cautioned in August regarding potentially hazardous parcels following multiple incidents across Europe where shipments ignited during transit.
Thomas Haldenwang, Germany's domestic intelligence chief, disclosed to a parliamentary committee that the nation narrowly avoided a plane catastrophe when a freight parcel caught fire mid-flight. He further highlighted a surge in Russian espionage and sabotage operations within Germany.
While the prosecutor general refrained from commenting on possible Russian connections due to the ongoing investigation labeled as 'attempted aggravated arson,' logistics company DHL, managing the Leipzig facility, did not provide a statement. The company had earlier indicated impacts on its Express network, reassuring protective actions for its staff and infrastructure.
