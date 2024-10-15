Left Menu

Murder Conspiracy Unfolds: Fourth Arrest in Baba Siddique Case

The court has remanded the fourth suspect, Harishkumar Nisad, in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in police custody till October 21. Arrested in Uttar Pradesh, Nisad allegedly contributed financially to the plot. Police continue to seek details on financial transactions relating to the murder.

In a significant development, the court has remanded Harishkumar Nisad, the fourth suspect linked to the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, in police custody until October 21. Nisad was detained in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, earlier on Tuesday.

Police informed the court of Nisad's involvement in the conspiracy, noting that he provided financial assistance for the execution of the plan. Investigators are now focusing on unraveling the financial transactions that supported the murder.

Previously, police arrested Gurmail Baljit Singh and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, two alleged shooters, along with co-conspirator Pravin Lonkar. Meanwhile, another suspect, Shivkumar Gautam, remains at large. Baba Siddique was killed in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar area outside his son's office and succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

